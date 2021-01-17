Advertisement

Killeen: Protest held for unarmed man killed in officer-involved shooting

Friends and neighbors of Patrick Warren Sr. gathered to grieve and protest his death at Killeen...
Friends and neighbors of Patrick Warren Sr. gathered to grieve and protest his death at Killeen police headquarters Saturday afternoon.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Friends and neighbors of Patrick Warren Sr. gathered to grieve and protest his death at Killeen police headquarters Saturday afternoon. Warren was shot and killed by Officer Reynaldo Contreras during a mental health call on Jan. 9.

Since then, his son, Patrick Warren Jr., and his family have called that Contreras be arrested.

“I can’t grieve until they lock up Officer Reynaldo Contreras,” he said.

“I can’t sleep peacefully knowing that he’s still out here.”

Dozens of protesters showed up in support of the family. “The community’s upset,” said Sadale Johnson.

“It could’ve been my dad, my brother, your dad or your neighbor... and it was somebody’s neighbor. When is enough enough? When does stuff start changing?”

They also raised the issue of officers having to respond to mental health calls, saying it’s not just a black and white issue, it’s a mental health issue.

“If I’m trained properly with the proper procedures, maybe these things wouldn’t happen,” said Bryan King.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble says the incident is rightfully of great concern to the community, and that there are many more facts in this case that are not available at this time.

Regardless, warren hopes that justice is done and warren’s name is never forgotten. “I’m never gonna let his name die,” he said.

“His flesh might be gone, but his soul will never be forgotten. It’s my skill that I’ll never let them forget his name. My last name is gonna live on forever!”

