Lady Bears fall to Iowa State in return from COVID protocol

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It has been two weeks since the Lady Bears played a basketball game.

In fact, it has been about that long since the team had a full practice.

Coming off a span of paused team activities, which saw one game canceled and two others postponed, the team was understandably rusty.

Saturday morning, merely hours before the game, was the first time the team was able to all practice together since things were halted.

Iowa State took advantage, jumping out to a big lead behind a 15-0 run in the first quarter.

The Lady Bears certainly did not throw in the towel. Behind transfer Jaden Owens, the team was able to pull within one at the half.

Unfortunately for Baylor, the Cyclones were able to finish strong, upsetting the Lady Bears 75-71.

The loss snaps a 61 game home win streak for the Lady Bears.

Despite the loss, it was good to see Coach Kim Mulkey back on the sideline.

Mulkey has been in isolation for nearly 20 straight days as she battled COVID-19.

The legendary coach says she still can’t smell or taste, but she was medically cleared to join the team again.

Mulkey did not mince her words when she talked about the way the NCAA has handled the coronavirus, and the health of players and coaches.

Baylor WBB is back on the road next, playing Oklahoma State in Stillwater Wednesday.

