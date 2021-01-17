Advertisement

Nice and Warm To Start The Week But Rainy Days Are Coming

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
We’ll have some nice weather to start the evening with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60′s.  After sunset we cool off quickly into the low 40′s by 10pm.  We drop to the low 30′s to start MLK Day, but partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds will warm us into the mid to upper 60′s for highs in the afternoon.  After that, our Next Weather Maker will move in on Tuesday, bringing a cold front and scattered showers to the area.

We’ll see a lull in the rain heading into Wednesday, but after sunrise we’ll see more showers move through the area.  Highs will be back in the mid 50′s on Wednesday.  Showers will still linger on Thursday as that Upper Level Low will still have an influence on our area.  However, the Low dies off heading into Friday, so we’ll only have spotty showers to end the week.  Spotty rain chances continue into next weekend as another Low looks to fire up near our area.

