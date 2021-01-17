Advertisement

Small numbers of protesters gather at fortified US capitols

Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building,...
Members of the Washington National Guard stand at a sundial near the Legislative Building, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Governors in some states have called out the National Guard, declared states of emergency and closed their capitols over concerns about potentially violent protests. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Police and National Guard troops are standing sentry at newly fortified statehouses as small groups of armed demonstrators gather.

The increased security at state capitols ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration comes as authorities work to deter a repeat of the recent riot that overran the U.S. Capitol.

A few protesters gathered in some cities Sunday, including some carrying large guns.

But streets remained empty around many other capitols. Some protestors supported President Donald Trump, but others expressed general anti-government sentiments.

Though the FBI had warned of the potential for armed protests at capitol buildings, there were no immediate reports of violence Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state the woman singled out in this image is North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan.
FBI raids home, arrests Texas realtor allegedly involved in Capitol riot
Three of the residents of the home have COVID-19 and weren't able to smell the smoke from the...
3 with COVID-19 owe lives to girl, 17, who smelled smoke from early-morning fire
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is holding a free vaccination clinic, by...
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in McLennan County this week
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference on Operation Warp...
HHS Secretary Alex Azar complains of tarnished legacy in resignation letter to Trump
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the...
‘Don’t Mess With Texas,’ US attorneys warn

Latest News

Photo Courtesy of: Marit &amp; Toomas Hinnosaar / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Girl Scouts cookie sales go virtual
Friends and neighbors of Patrick Warren Sr. gathered to grieve and protest his death at Killeen...
Killeen: Protest held for unarmed man killed in officer-involved shooting
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more local residents.
COVID-19 claims four more lives in Central Texas
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the...
‘Don’t Mess With Texas,’ US attorneys warn