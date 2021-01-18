Be Remarkable: Employee at local car dealership drives effort to better others

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Killeen, where a registration clerk at a local car dealership drives efforts to combat poverty and help inmates integrate back into society.

“Everybody has a story, regardless of what their background is, and you’re finding the good in that story and that’s just so remarkable,” said Daniel Stark from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, as he handed winner Cynthia Hallmark a $500 check.

People we spoke to told us Cynthia looks for the best in everyone and if she can’t find it right away, she’ll come up with a second chance.

“We (Hallmark Hands) work with inmates, who are incarcerated, and we help them transition back into society,” noted Cynthia.

Although she works full-time at a car dealership in Killeen, Cynthia still finds time to run Hallmark Hands; a nonprofit that helps the people in the community strive and succeed.

It’s also one of the many reasons she’s this week’s Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and KWTX Be Remarkable Winner.

“She’s an overall outstanding person. I feel like there’s very few people out there like her,” said Ray Ramos, who nominated Cynthia with wife Kellie.

Cynthia’s mom Carol passed away on earth just over two years ago but lives on through Cynthia’s work providing for folks who need a hand.

“I know that losing her mother was a very hard thing for her but she’s carrying on the tradition and the care that her mother had in this work that she’s doing now,” said Ramos.

Her mother not only helped Cynthia become remarkable, but she made it her life’s work to help the youth of central Texas aspire to greatness, working for years as a career counselor for Killeen ISD.

“She looked at the kids as our next generation and I just want to carry on that legacy - for her,” said Cynthia.

So members of the community, led by the Ramos family, wanted to surprise her with this award.

“The owner of the dealership was like, ‘there’s somebody outside for you’,” she explained.

Do you know a remarkable person who fits this honor? A selfless member of our community who dedicates their time and energy to help others? Nominate them at https://www.kwtx.com/community/beremarkable/)