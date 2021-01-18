Advertisement

Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Rohit Chopra as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tapping a progressive ally of Sen. Elizabeth Warren to helm the agency whose creation she championed.

Chopra, a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, helped launch the agency after the 2008 financial crisis and served as deputy director, where he sounded the alarm about skyrocketing levels of student loan debt. The pick comes as Democrats are eyeing ways to provide student loan relief to millions of Americans as part of a COVID-19 relief package.

Biden announced the move Monday, along with his intent to nominate Gary Gensler, the former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, as the next chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs banker, enhanced oversight of the complicated financial transactions that helped cause the Great Recession.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a news conference on Operation Warp...
HHS Secretary Alex Azar complains of tarnished legacy in resignation letter to Trump
Baylor is mailing COVID-19 test kits to all students, staff and faculty ahead of the start of...
Baylor community mourns loss of graduate student who died from COVID-19
Three of the residents of the home have COVID-19 and weren't able to smell the smoke from the...
3 with COVID-19 owe lives to girl, 17, who smelled smoke from early-morning fire
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is holding a free vaccination clinic, by...
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in McLennan County this week
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Donald Trump supporters gather outside the...
‘Don’t Mess With Texas,’ US attorneys warn

Latest News

People evacuate from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th...
Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
Dante Barksdale, who was killed in a shooting Sunday, is being remembered for his dedication to...
Baltimore anti-violence activist shot dead on city street
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court orders Navalny to jail for 30 days, spokeswoman says
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first