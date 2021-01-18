Breezy and Warm Today But Rainy Days Are Coming

Things are looking good for MLK Day with partly cloudy skies and some breezy winds out of the south. This will warm us up nicely going through the day, with temperatures around 60° at lunchtime and highs in the upper 60′s late afternoon. South winds keep temperatures warmer in the 50′s heading into Tuesday, but our next storm system arrives that day too. A cold front will initiate the rain Tuesday morning, and last most of the day. Even after the front moves out Tuesday evening, we’ll still have rain throughout the day on Wednesday.

Rain chances back off to close out the work week, but then another system looks to move in next weekend, bringing rain chances back up to 40%. Despite the rain chances, temperatures look to stay fairly warm with highs in the 60′s and overnight lows in the 50′s for the most part. There could also be a few storms moving through the area next Monday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.