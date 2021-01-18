Burglars strike home while local family was at father’s funeral

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Police are warning the public about burglars targeting people planning or attending funerals after someone broke into a Woodway family’s home while the family attended the funeral of a patriarchal figure.

“You’re so torn up on the inside and your emotions are all raw to start with,” a family member said.

When the Newsom Family lost its father J.D. Newsom, they could not imagine anything worse.

The grief worsened when the family arrived home from the father’s funeral on January 5, 2020 and discovered their home had been burglarized while they were away.

“We were horrified. The burglars had come through the back door - the back gate - and they had kicked in the back door when a crowbar hadn’t worked. Then they went about trashing my father’s house,” a family member said.

The burglars made off with several valuable items, including Newsom’s Cadillac, which was parked in the driveway.

The family said that pales in comparison to the theft of items with sentimental value.

“They took every single family photo I have of my daddy and my momma and everybody else in the family,” a family member said.

Woodway Police confirmed to News 10 it is investigating the case, and although it may sound unique, it happens more often than you’d think.

“We have had a couple in the last few months here in Woodway,” said a police official.

Police said that when families include the date and time of the funeral in a relative’s obituary, it gives burglars motivation to strike.

“You can call your local police department and let them know you’re going to be away from the house and let them know you’re going to be away from the house for a funeral or vacation that way the officers on patrol can drive by the house and check it,” said a police official.

With so much loss around them now, the Newsome family is now focusing on the positive.

“I’m just very happy my daddy wasn’t alive to see this. This alone would’ve killed him.”

The family is pleading with burglars to return the bag with the flash drives in them, even if they just have to return the items by tossing them back on their front lawn.

If you have any information about the burglary, contact the Woodway Police Department.

