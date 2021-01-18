Communities honoring Martin Luther King, Jr despite pandemic

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has stopped people from celebrating many things this past year, but it can’t stop the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Killeen NAACP and the Killeen Buffalo Soldiers are hosting their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march. This year, the event will be a drive to commemorate King’s birthday, but also to remember the injustices of the past year.

Bruce Whiteside, president of the Killeen Buffalo Soldiers, said even though times have changed, there are still a lot of things that have not changed. That includes the lack of resources in minority communities to fight COVID, to the racial injustices that continue to this day.

Tim Tunstill, vice president of the Killeen Buffalo Soldiers, said Monday’s march is one way of showing people there is still a need for change.

“A lot of what he stood for when Martin Luther King died, the last book he wrote was ‘Where Do We Go From Here’ and I think that’s the question we still have to ask ourselves today,” Tunstill said. “Where do we go from because we see a lot of the stuff that existed 50 plus years ago still exist today.”

Even though COVID-19 has made gatherings more difficult, Tunstill and Whiteside said everyone will be in vehicles, and there won’t be the usual gatherings before and after the march.

Anytime people are outside their vehicle, they will have to wear a mask. Whiteside said depsite the challenges of COVID-19, it was important to still have the march. He added this year’s event is one way of saying they don’t support the injustices they’ve seen over the past year.

“If we didn’t do it, it will seem like we condoned everything that’s happening,” Whiteside said. “And that we stopped our purpose because of the virus, even though they didn’t stop doing their injustices, so I think it really is imperative that we do this.”

Whiteside wanted to make it clear Monday’s event is not a protest. It’s just one of many events being held to honor Dr. King. The drive starts at 8:30 in Killeen. People interested in participating can meet outside city hall at 101 N College Street.

OTHER EVENTS

TEMPLE

Day of Service

The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at James Wilson Park.

Members of the community will come together to help clean the park, located at 1909 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.

COVID-19 safety measures will be followed at this event. For information call 254-298-5740.

Temple NAACP MLK Day March

The Temple NAACP is hosting their traditional MLK Jr. Day march as a driving procession.

The parade will start at 4 p.m. Attendees who have signed up for the event will line up along Avenue M, near the intersection with MLK Jr. Drive, before driving to the parking lot of City Hall. Once at the end of the march, Walsh said there will be a speech by speaker Dr. Kerry-Ann Zamore.

You can sign up for the event on the Temple NAACP website.

WACO

MLK Day of Service at Baylor University

Baylor’s Office of Community Engagement & Service and Academy for Leadership Development is providing opportunities for Baylor students, staff and faculty to “serve where they are” virtually in a variety of ways listed on the CES website. Volunteers also will be accepting donations for One Warm Coat Campaign and Pet Supply Drive (ABC Clinic) at a campus drive-thru donation site, 719 Baylor Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact CES@baylor.edu for more information about how to donate to the drive as well as how to take part in service opportunities.

Mission Waco

Hosting a free lunch, prayer and service projects.

The event is from noon until 3 p.m. in the parking lot oat 1505 N. 15th Street.

Contact groups@missionwaco.org to register for projects.

Virtual Candlelight Vigil

Held in Waco beginning at 6 PM. Contact Coque Gibson at 254-722-1274 for more information and/or to request the link to attend.

