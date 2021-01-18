Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Local boy makes “Free Little Libraries” for schools

Maddox Tobias, with the help of his family and Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty, refurbished...
Maddox Tobias, with the help of his family and Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty, refurbished and painted free little libraries that can be found at Copperas Cove ISD elementary schools on Sunday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Maddox Tobias, with the help of his family and Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty, refurbished and painted free little libraries that can be found at Copperas Cove ISD elementary schools on Sunday.

They collected newspaper dispensers to clean and repaint. When complete, students can leave and pick up any books they’d like. The libraries will also include hand wipes and will be cleaned regularly to stop any spread of germs. His mother, Jillian Tobias, says after all the hard work, she couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m proud of Maddox because they needed some extra upkeep during the pandemic with the extra hand sanitizer,” she said.

“He’s rose to do all of that when he’s just turned 5. He’s amazed me to no end.”

Maddox says he’s thankful to contribute.

“We’re thankful to our community,” he said.

“We want to help people with books. Any kind they want, day or night!”

The free little libraries will be available to students in Copperas Cove by Tuesday morning.

