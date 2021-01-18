Advertisement

FBI arrests 2 more Texas men in connection with Capitol attack

The FBI has arrested two more Texas men in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - The FBI has arrested two more Texas men for alleged crimes related to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court records show agents arrested Guy Reffitt on Friday at his home in Wylie, a city about 35 miles northeast of downtown Dallas.

The FBI says 37-year-old Matthew Carl Mazzocco was arrested without incident in San Antonio on Sunday.

Reffitt is charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful entry.

The FBI says Mazzocco is charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

An attorney could not be immediately identified for either man Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

