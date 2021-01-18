Advertisement

Firefighters rescue hiker injured in fall in rugged area of local lakeside park

Firefighters rescued a hiker injured in a fall in a rugged area of a local lakeside park.
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (KWTX) –Morgan’s Point Resort and Temple firefighters rescued a hiker injured in a fall Sunday in a rugged area of Rogers Park along Lake Belton.

The area was inaccessible to vehicles.

The firefighters stabilized the injured hiker, who was then secured in a Stokes litter and lowered down a steep slope to a waiting Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department boat aboard which the victim was ferried to a landing and then was transferred to paramedics to be taken to a local hospital.

Further details and information about the victim’s injury and condition weren’t immediately available.

