No fans, no problem: powerlifting continues through pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The high school power lifting season is getting underway for more and more central Texas schools.

Like other sports, things will look completely different this year, but the athletes are happy to do whatever they need to as long as they get to compete in the sport they love.

I visited with the team at Belton high school to ask a question I think is on all of our minds – what is so appealing about a sport that can be brutal and physically grueling?

“I think it’s the adrenaline rush. The rush of putting 300 Pounds on your back and actually being able to stand up with it,” says Senior Stephanny Sabril.

It’s a rush that the athletes haven’t been able to get since COVID abruptly ended the season a year ago.

Girls assistant coach, Crystal Yerigan, recalls, “They left for Spring Break expecting to come in for workouts, and they really didn’t get that closure.”

The season ended right before the climax. The regional meet was in the books and the top athletes were ready to compete for a chance at the title.

Sabril explains, “You get the news that you’re going to state, and then they say, no state, the season is over, COVID.”

Senior Sean Galvan adds, “It was like holding the door shut on somebody... I wanted to get back into it so bad. Now that it is here – it’s so exciting. I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it.”

The Tigers won’t have to wait much longer. Their season starts on Wednesday with a meet usually tabbed the “Belton Invitational.”

This year, it will only feature two schools - Belton and Copperas Cove - and the two teams will be kept on opposite sides of the weight room at all times.

Perhaps the biggest change: no fans will be in attendance - not even family members!

Boys head coach Chris Harvin says, “The support they get from each other is going to be big”

Senior lifter Riley Tabat agrees, telling me, “If I’m not lifting and someone else is, I am going to go cheer him on and encourage him. I think we will make our own energy.”

The quieter setting will certainly feel odd, but most athletes say they don’t think it will make things any harder.

Sabril says, “I tend to zone out everybody but my coach. So, even if I did have a million people cheering on my side, I listen to the one person who is giving me instructions.”

For another senior, Bethany Sherwood, not having family there will be especially weird, since her brothers got her into powerlifting in the first place.

Sherwood says, “I know that, even if they are watching me through a screen they will be screaming. It’s just them, my family.”

Coach Harvin says some parents aren’t happy that they will be left out of the meet Wednesday, but most have accepted the decision, knowing it is in the best interest of their children.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.