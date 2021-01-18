Potential change to ‘Castle Doctrine’ law proposed

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A new bill introduced by State Representative Terry Meza is proposing a change to the state castle doctrine.

As it stands, the castle doctrine allows a resident to use deadly force to defend his or her property. Meza’s proposed amendment would require a resident to safely retreat before using deadly force.

Local gun owner Joe Lee says he doesn’t agree with it, and the change would give protection to the intruder.

“You don’t have to be a gun enthusiast to want to own a gun and defend yourself,” he said.

“If you have a criminal trying to take something from you or hurt you, he doesn’t have the rights you have as a legal citizen.”

While she was unavailable for comment, Meza has defended her proposal in a series of tweets.

“The current doctrine emboldens people to take justice into their own hands,” she said.

“While theft is obviously wrong, I don’t believe that stealing someone’s lawn ornament should be an offense punishable by death.”

Currently, the bill is one of more than 9,000 others that have been filed in the 87th legislative session, with no timeline of action, yet. Regardless, Lee thinks that the doctrine should be left alone.

“Everyone has their own way of defending themselves than other people,” he said.

“Some people aren’t as brave as others. But you have the right to do whatever it takes to defend you and your family and I don’t think any bill is gonna change that.”

