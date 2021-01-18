Advertisement

Rain Chances on the Increase

By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It shaped up to be a nice Martin Luther King Jr. Day across Central Texas, although it was a little breezy.  The breezy south winds we saw today are in advance of our next cold front that will be moving in early on Tuesday.  With that front we have the return of decent rain chances.  As it looks now the best rain chances on Tuesday will be during the morning hours, but we will likely keep scattered rain chances around through much of the day on Tuesday.

We have a couple of slow moving storm systems out to our west that will be dominating our weather pattern over the next week. These systems will keep scattered rain chances in the forecast all week long.  It won’t rain constantly all week, but periods of off and on rain are likely most of the week.

