Texas centenarian defeats COVID-19, ready to celebrate 105th birthday

McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - A 104-year-old Texas women recovered from COVID-19 in January and now has her sights set on her 105th birthday in February.

The 104-year-old Dorothy Swan was treated for COVID 19 at Medical Center of McKinney, Texas and released in the first week of January.

“We were happy to see 104-year-old Dorothy Swan go home following treatment for COVID-19, Influenza A and Influenza B,” the hospital announced on Facebook.

The hospital said Dorothy, who has raised five children, is excited to be home.

“She stays busy reading the newspaper every day, watching every Texas Rangers game, and sharing her past with others. She is looking forward to her 105th birthday next month and ride on her son’s motorcycle, which is an annual birthday tradition,” said Dorothy’s daughter.

Dorthy's riding on her son’s motorcycle, which is an annual birthday tradition (Medical Center of McKinney)

Medical City cardiologist Ricardo Guerra, Dorthy’s physician, said, “I’ve been taking care of Dorothy for more than 10 years, from when she first presented with a heart attack through now beating the flu and COVID-19. She is unstoppable and every year she just gets more delightful! I’m glad to see her getting better and look forward to seeing her ride that motorcycle on her 105th birthday coming up soon!”

Dr. Ricardo Guerra with Dorthy Swan (Medical Center of McKinney)

A comment to the Hospital Facebook post from Libby Brown said, “My great aunt is a wonderfully tough lady! Thanks for taking good care of her, and helping her get closer to 105!

It is clear that Dorothy is a wonderful, exemplary spirit and we wish her happy 105th.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.