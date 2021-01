SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 25-year-old Tyler woman died after her SUV ran off a road and slammed into a tree.

Authorities identified the victim as Lucia Sanders.

Sanders was eastbound on CR 384 at around 6 p.m. Sunday when her 2003 Ford Expedition left the roadway and struck the tree about 5 ½ miles east of Tyler.

She died at the scene.

