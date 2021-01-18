Victims of fiery Texas crash identified

HENDERSON, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities Monday identified the two victims of a fiery crash Saturday night just east of Henderson as Benjamin Slaughter, Jr., 33, of Longview and Kristen Charnell Herron, 26, of Pittsburg.

Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on State Loop 571.

Slaughter was southbound on the loop in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer when the SUV veered into the northbound lane where it collided with a 2020 Mazda CX-5 that Herron was driving.

The Mazda burst into flames on impact.

Slaughter and Herron both died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.