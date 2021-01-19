Advertisement

Belton: Former teacher appointed to fill vacant school board seat

Erin Bass, three of whose four children attend Belton schools, has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Belton School Board.(BISD photo)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Erin Bass, a former public school teacher, has been appointed to fill the vacant Area 2 seat on the Belton School Board, replacing Rosie Montgomery who resigned in December citing person al reasons.

Three of Bass’ four children attend Belton schools.

Her husband, Andy Bass, is vice president of operations at R.K. Bass Electric.

“We had big shoes to fill with this replacement, and I think we found a remarkable person for the job,” board President Suzanne M. McDonald said.

“Erin values public education, has a heart for our students and employees and will be able to help the board think critically about the wide array of complex issues facing a fast-growth district like ours.”

Bass will be sworn in at the board’s next meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 25.

She’ll serve until the May 1 election.

