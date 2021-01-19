Advertisement

Bulter leads Bears past #9 Kansas

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It is the premiere matchup in College Basketball this week - #2 Baylor vs #9 Kansas.

The Bears, fresh off a road win over #15 Texas Tech, came out firing!

The team, hit 56% of shots from behind the arc in the first half, leading by as much as 16... and holding a 41-28 lead at the break.

Jared Butler played especially well. He had 17 in the first half alone, and ended with 30 points on 10/14 shooting.

The Jayhawks would tighten the game up as the second half went on, pulling within five with ten minutes left on the clock.

At the 8:40 mark, Butler struck again, hitting his 6th triple of the game, and igniting a run that would stretch the lead back to 14 for the Bears

The Jayhawks cut the lead to just 5 again with under 3 minutes to play, but the Bears finished strong, beating Kansas 77-69.

Pockets of the Ferrell Center were filled with socially distanced fans who came out for just the 6th top-ten matchup the arena has ever hosted.

It may not have been the same exciting atmosphere this matchup saw a year ago, but waving towels and artificial fan noise gave as close to a “regular” atmosphere we have seen all season.

The Bears are scheduled to play Oklahoma State in Stillwater, OK on Saturday.

