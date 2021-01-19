Advertisement

Central Texas prison correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Correctional Lt. Treva Preston, 57, who was diagnosed earlier this month with COVID-19, has died.
Correctional Lt. Treva Preston, 57, who was diagnosed earlier this month with COVID-19, has died.(TDCJ photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) – Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Lt. Treva Preston, 57, who was diagnosed earlier this month with COVID-19, has died.

Preston, who was assigned to the Hamilton Unit in Bryan, was admitted on Jan. 4 to a Bryan hospital after testing positive for the virus.

She died early last Friday morning, the TDCJ said.

“She was known as ‘Mama Bear’ for a reason,” said TDCJ Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin said.

“Treva Preston was always ready to serve. Years ago she transitioned into the correctional ranks from the Texas Youth Commission getting promotion after promotion. That shows her dedication not just to TDCJ, but to the citizens of the state of Texas. She will be missed dearly.”

Thirty six of the agency’s employees diagnosed with the virus have died since the start of the pandemic.

