ODESSA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are investigating after an early-morning fire left a 70-year-old man dead in Odessa.

The fires was reported at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The first crews arrived to find a small travel trailer engulfed in flames, KOSA reported.

The victim was found inside.

His name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.