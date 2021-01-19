Advertisement

McLennan baseball ranked No. 5 in preseason poll

(KWTX)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There is yet another top five sports team that calls Waco home.

The McLennan Highlanders baseball team is ranked number five in the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) DI Baseball Preseason Poll.

The Highlanders received 112 points in the first poll of 2021.

Wabash Valley (Illinois) came in at Number one with 140 points, followed by Iowa Western, Chipola (Florida), and Northwest Florida State.

McLennan was ranked 10th when the season came to an abrupt end last year.

MCC has a top ten match up on the schedule already, with conference foe Grayson College sitting at number seven.

The Highlanders’ Region V foe, Odessa, came in at number 17. Two teams that the Highlanders will face in non-conference play, San Jacinto and Navarro, came in at No. 12 and No. 14, respectively.

The Highlanders open the season Jan. 29 at Alvin as part of the San Jacinto Tournament of Champions.

