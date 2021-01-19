Rain Chances Continue Most of The Week

It’s been a cloudy, cool, and soggy Tuesday across Central Texas. More of the same is expected through the evening, with more spotty light showers possible. Many of us will see a slight lull in the rain coverage overnight, with the best coverage of rain shifting into our western counties. Rain chances stick around for Wednesday and Thursday, but for most of us it will continue to be spotty light rain.

A secondary weather system will move in this weekend and into early next week. This system looks to bring a better potential for some heavier rain and a few thunderstorms. A cold front should move through on Monday, and behind that front we should see dry weather move in for most of next week.

