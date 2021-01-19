Advertisement

Rain Chances Continue Most of The Week

FastCast
FastCast
By Brady Taylor
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a cloudy, cool, and soggy Tuesday across Central Texas. More of the same is expected through the evening, with more spotty light showers possible. Many of us will see a slight lull in the rain coverage overnight, with the best coverage of rain shifting into our western counties. Rain chances stick around for Wednesday and Thursday, but for most of us it will continue to be spotty light rain.

A secondary weather system will move in this weekend and into early next week. This system looks to bring a better potential for some heavier rain and a few thunderstorms. A cold front should move through on Monday, and behind that front we should see dry weather move in for most of next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Waco Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Richard Karr Motors on Loop 340...
Armed and masked men rob local car dealership, customers, then escape in pickup later found abandoned
Authorities Monday identified a man and a woman who died in a fiery weekend crash on a Texas...
Victims of fiery Texas crash identified
A 25-year-old Texas woman died after her SUV ran off a road and slammed into a tree. (File)
Texas woman, 25, dies after SUV slams into tree
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

A person walks by newly-placed barricades around the Supreme Court Building the day after...
Supreme Court takes on early stage of global warming case
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue
fastcast rain wet drizzle
Today Will Be The First of Many Rainy Days Ahead
Today is The First of Multiple Rainy Days Ahead