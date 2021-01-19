Advertisement

SAT doing away with optional essay, subject tests

In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test...
In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School.(Alex Brandon | AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The College Board said Tuesday it will eliminate the optional essay from the SAT and do away with subject tests amid a changing college admissions landscape.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of being innovative and adaptive to what lies ahead,” according to a statement from the not-for-profit College Board, which said it wanted to make the SAT more flexible and reduce the demands on students.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the widespread cancellation of group testing sessions for the SAT and rival ACT since March, leading numerous schools to eliminate testing requirements for the current admissions cycle. Others have permanently made entrance exams an optional part of applying to college.

The three-hour, multiple choice SAT measures math and English language arts proficiency. The optional essay adds about another hour and is scored separately, as were the lesser required subject tests given in specific areas like chemistry or foreign languages.

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June.

The optional essay will be discontinued after June testing sessions.

Nearly 2.2 million 2020 high school graduates took the SAT before the pandemic shut down schools, according to the College Board.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities Monday identified a man and a woman who died in a fiery weekend crash on a Texas...
Victims of fiery Texas crash identified
A 25-year-old Texas woman died after her SUV ran off a road and slammed into a tree. (File)
Texas woman, 25, dies after SUV slams into tree
Laura Lacie Read was texting with her family when the messages came to an abrupt stop.
Missing Houston mom checks in days after baby discovered alone
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
The Waco Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Richard Karr Motors on Loop 340...
Armed and masked men rob local car dealership, customers, then escape in pickup later found abandoned

Latest News

Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden attended a send-off event in Delaware before...
Biden gets emotional during speech before inauguration
National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan....
12 Guard members removed from Biden inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden arriving in Washington with big plans, big problems
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke during a Pentagon briefing on...
Pentagon: We will not tolerate extremism
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s nominees promise fresh approach on national security