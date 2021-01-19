Texans with disabilities fear being shut out this legislative session

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hoping to avoid potential contact with the coronavirus, Amy Litzinger was counting on offering virtual testimony on bills this legislative session.

Litzinger, a policy analyst with the disability rights group Parent to Parent who was born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, has offered testimony at the Texas Capitol since 2011.

“I’m not comfortable going there until we have a vaccine,” she told KWTX.

She said she has had trouble finding a vaccine and had settled on offering virtual testimony instead.

However, late last week, state representatives voted to adopt rules that only allow virtual testimony from invited guests.

“I’m worried that the people that are going to be invited via virtual testimony are not going to represent our population,” Litzinger said.

She said that lawmakers often call heads of state agencies, lobbyists and other well-known groups to testify.

Bob Kafka, an organizer with ADAPT of Texas, which identifies itself as a grassroots disability rights group, agrees that the newly adopted rules could severely limit access.

“I will bet that they well know the paid lobbyists because that’s what they’re paid to do — to be visible,” Kafka said.

“The average person who needs their voice heard will be lost,” he said.

“(Lawmakers) may not know people like the deaf-blind community or the multiple chemical sensitivity community or those with autism,” Kafka said.

Kafka also told KWTX that questions of how Texans can testify are “life and death decisions” because state lawmakers will be deciding on essential services for people living with disabilities.

Those who are not invited to provide virtual testimony on video and opt not to provide testimony in person can provide written testimony to state lawmakers.

However, Linda Litzinger, Amy’s mother and also a policy analyst at Parent to Parent, said written testimony does not catch lawmakers’ attention in the same way that live or video testimony can.

She also said that many in the disability community cannot write because of physical or cognitive factors.

Kafka said he hopes lawmakers reconsider their adopted rules.

On Twitter, state Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, called the decision to allow virtual testimony by invitation only “a loss” but said advocates and those living with disabilities still have options.

“Ask committee chairs to be invited,” Zwiener said on Twitter.

“If you have trouble, ask your member of the legislature to help,” she continued.

