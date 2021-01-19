Advertisement

Today Will Be The First of Many Rainy Days Ahead

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
It’ll be rainy and gloomy going through the day with temperatures staying in the mid 50′s.  Rain starts to taper off during the late night hours, only seeing spotty showers heading into Wednesday.  However, another wave of rain builds during the afternoon and evening, keeping highs in the mid 50′s.  A smaller wave of rain arrives for Thursday with 30% rain chances, and because of the lower rain chances we’ll see highs warm back into the mid 60′s.  However, after that another cold front moves through early Friday morning.  We’ll have scattered showers during the pre-dawn hours on Friday, with only spotty chances during midday and afternoon.

Going into the weekend we’ll have a low pressure system form near Colorado, which will usher in more moisture and start building the rain chances again going through the weekend.  That same system is expected to bring a third cold front through Central Texas early next week, but until that third front arrives we’ll see enjoying highs in the upper 60′s starting Sunday.

