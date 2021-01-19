Vaccination schedules shuffled as COVID-19 claims 32 more lives in Central Texas

(KWTX) – Delivery delays forced health officials in Bell County to shuffle vaccination schedules as COVID-19 claimed 32 more lives in Central Texas and more than 630 lives statewide since Friday, according to data released Monday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The appointments of Bell County residents scheduled to receive vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday were shifted to Wednesday and Thursday because of a delay in shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Original Appointment Date/ Original Appointment Time/ Now Scheduled For:

Monday, January 18, 2021/ 9:00 to 10:45 a.m./Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021/ 9:00 to 10:45 a.m./Thursday, January 21, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 11:00 to 12:45 p.m./Friday, January 22, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 1:00 to 2:45 p.m./Saturday, January 23, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 3:00 to 4:45 p.m./Sunday, January 24, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 5:00 to 6:45 p.m./Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 7:00 to 8:45 p.m./Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Data were incomplete because of the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday, but state data Monday showed 12 additional deaths in Bell County, three in Coryell County, four in Hill County and six in McLennan County.

Additional deaths were also reported in Freestone, Hamilton, Limestone, Mills, Navarro and Robertson County.

According to state data Monday, at least 951 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, including 208 Bell County residents, 20 more than the local count of 188; 20 Bosque County residents; 42 Coryell County residents, 20 more than the local count of 22; 22 Falls County residents; 29 Freestone County residents; 21 Hamilton County residents; 47 Hill County residents; 17 Lampasas County residents; 28 Leon County residents; 34 Limestone County residents; 341 McLennan County residents, 16 more than the local count of 335; 18 Milam County residents; 15 Mills County residents; 70 Navarro County residents, one fewer than the local count of 71; 24 Robertson County residents, and 15 San Saba County residents.

At least 381 additional case of the virus have been confirmed since Friday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 55,876.

DSHS reported 10,728 additional cases Monday, 10,110 of them new.

Since Friday, 47,714 additional cases have been confirmed statewide.

The agency reported 46 additional deaths Monday, increasing the statewide toll to 32,084.

Since Friday 634 Texas diagnosed with the virus have died.

At least 13,858 patients were in Texas hospitals Monday, down slightly from 13,953 on Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 20% of available beds.

At least 165 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 36% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 26% of available beds, above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

About 15.9 million molecular tests have been administered statewide.

The Lab Test Date positivity Monday was 16.27%, down from 17.43% on Friday.

Experts say a positivity rate of 5% or less indicates the virus is under control.

VACCINATIONS

The state has designated five vaccine hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco; the Waco-McLennan County Health District.

Now eligible for vaccination are those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan, including frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan including residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

The Bell County Public Health District was scheduled to receive 3,900 doses this week, Falls Community Hospital 975 doses, the Waco-McLennan County Health District 1,500 doses, and Ascension Providence 1,950 doses.

The Bell County health district, which administered just more than 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment last week at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at a second site at 220 West Avenue D in Temple, did not receive the second shipment of 3,900 doses on Monday as scheduled.

“We have been closely monitoring shipping and tracking details since Sunday,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Monday.

Because the Pfizer vaccine is frozen and requires time to thaw, delivery Tuesday will preclude Tuesday vaccination appointments, she said.

Because of the rescheduling of Monday and Tuesday appointments, some residents will have to wait until next week to be vaccinated, she said.

More information is available on the Bell County Public Health District’s website.

Anyone unable to make an appointment online may call the Bell County COVID-19 vaccination hotline starting Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (254)-933-5203.

The McLennan County Health District opened registration windows on Sunday and Monday for appointments for free vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Waco Convention Center for residents eligible under Phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

The health district administered its first 1,500 doses of the vaccine last week.

The City of Waco has activated its Public Information Hotline to allow residents who don’t have access to email or the internet to get the latest updates on testing sites, vaccine availability and other information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number is (254) 750-5606.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has created an online survey available from Wednesday through Jan. 20 to better understand our community’s interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and common concerns that might impact local vaccination rates.

Coryell Health received 600 doses on Dec. 23, but didn’t receive any vaccine last week and officials weren’t sure when the next shipment will arrive or how many doses it will include.

The first doses were administered to frontline healthcare workers, first responders, essential workers and residents of Coryell Health RehabLiving and Assisted & Independent Living at The Oaks, as well as Hillview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Residents who want to be added to the list for the vaccine should call (254) 248-6381.

Copperas Cove has also posted an online survey in order to accurately judge the amount of vaccine needed in the community.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s VA COVID-19 vaccine webpage, which launched on Dec. 11, may sign up for regular updates on the vaccine on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page, and may contact their primary care providers through www.myhealth.va.gov or by calling 1-800-423-2111.

In Texas, to which about 2 million doses of the vaccine have been allocated and to which about 1.7 million doses have been shipped, 1,109,874 residents have received their first dose and 166,934 have received both doses for a total of about 1.28 million, the Department of State Health Services reported Monday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services vaccination dashboard Monday showed that in Bell County, with 265,191 residents who are 16 and older, 10,553 residents have received a first dose and 1,865 have received both, while in McLennan County, with 198,642 residents 16 and older, 8,597 residents have received a first dose and 905 have received both.

The dashboard Monday showed the administration of 598 initial and 17 secondary vaccinations in Bosque County; 1,200 initial and 77 secondary vaccinations in Coryell County; 304 initial and 21 secondary vaccinations in Falls County; 418 initial and three secondary vaccinations in Freestone County; 1,541 initial and three secondary vaccinations in Hamilton County; 1,081 initial vaccinations and 45 secondary vaccinations in Hill County; 339 initial and 40 secondary vaccinations in Lampasas County; 371 initial and six secondary vaccinations in Leon County; 580 initial and 11 secondary vaccinations in Limestone County; 1,037 initial and 23 secondary vaccinations in Milam County; 252 initial and five secondary vaccinations in Mills County; 1,128 initial and 35 secondary vaccinations in Navarro County; 442 initial and 17 secondary vaccinations in Robertson County, and 75 initial and three secondary vaccinations in San Saba County.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District did not update its dashboard Monday because of the MLK holiday, but state data showed 12 more deaths from the virus, boosting the virus’ toll in the county to 208.

Local data showed 188 deaths.

State data showed 106 additional confirmed cases of the virus Monday, raising the county’s total to 16,512.

Of the total, at least 2,963 cases were active and 13,503 patients have recovered.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell County, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling about 20% of available beds, sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Temple’s city hall, public library, historic post office, Parks and Recreation administration building, Public Works Service Center, Human Resources Department, and Utility Business Office and Municipal Court will remain closed to walk-in traffic through Feb. 28 because of COVID-19 infection rates, City Manage Brynn Myers said Friday. Services at the facilities remain available online, by phone, by appointment, at curbside or by drive-thru, she said. City employees who are able to work remotely will continue to do so, the city said. Essential employees will adhere to safety guidelines including social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face coverings.

Temple Fire & Rescue will host drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Fire Station No. 2 at 1710 East Avenue H.; from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at Fire Station No. 7 at 8420 West Adams Ave.; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 at Fire Station No. 1 at 210 North 3rd St. Tests are free. Residents may register online or on site. More information is available online.

A temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturday at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr. Online registration is required.

Testing is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in January at Nolanville’s Central Fire Station at 84 North Main St. Registration is not required.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed a cumulative total of 208 cases since Aug. 1 and 18 current active cases.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday reported two active cases involving students and 26 positive tests for the virus since March, 20 involving students. All students must complete online training on safe practices before returning for the spring semester, which starts this week.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed more than 1,100 cases since March 16, 526 involving students and 630 involving staff, and 44 involving students and 34 involving staff in the past seven days. The dashboard showed two active cases Monday involving students at Alice Douse Elementary; two involving employees at Bellaire Elementary; one involving a student and two involving employees at Cedar Valley Elementary; one involving an employee at Clear Creek Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Clifton Park Elementary; one involving an employee at Fowler Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Haynes Elementary; one involving an employee at Iduma Elementary; three involving students and one involving an employee at Ira Cross Elementary; one involving an employee at Mountain View Elementary; one involving an employee at Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary; one involving a student at Peebles Elementary; two involving students at Reeces Creek Elementary; two involving students at Richard E. Cavazos Elementary; two involving students and two involving employees at Saegert Elementary; one involving a student at Skipcha Elementary; five involving students and two involving employees at Trimmier Elementary; one involving a student at Charles Paterson Middle School; two involving students at Eastern Hills Middle School; one involving a student at Live Oak Ridge Middle School; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Nolan Middle School; one involving a student at Palo Alto Middle School; three involving students and two involving employees at Smith Middle School; two involving students at Union Grove Middle School; four involving students and two involving employees at Ellison High School; one involving an employee at Gateway High School; five involving students and two involving employees at Harker Heights High School; two involving students and one involving an employee at Killeen High School; one involving a student at Pathways; one involving a student at Shoemaker High School, and nine involving employees at non-campus facilities including eight in the district’s Transportation Department.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 .m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed three cases at Bonham Middle School, one at Travis Middle School; one at Jefferson Elementary; one at Raye-Allen Elementary, and one at Edwards Elementary School.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at Charter Oak Elementary; one at Chisholm Trail Elementary; one at High Point Elementary; 16 at Lakewood Elementary; two at Leon Heights Elementary; three at Miller Heights Elementary; one at Southwest Elementary; four at Belton Middle School; one at Lake Belton Middle School; four at North Belton Middle School; seven at South Belton Middle School; seven at Belton High School; one at Belton New Tech High School; seven at Lake Belton High School, and eight at non-campus facilities.

BELL COUNTY VACCINE REGISTRATION

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District didn’t’ update its local dashboard Monday because of the MLK holiday.

On Saturday the health district reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man, a 73-year-old man, an 84-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, raising the county’s death toll to 325.

Alicia Martinez, 21, a 2020 graduate of Baylor’s Diana Garland School of Social Work and a current graduate student, died Sunday of complications of COVID-19, the university announced.

The health district also reported 85 additional cases of the virus Saturday, raising the county’s total to 21,894.

At least 1,193 cases were active, 20,376 patients have recovered, and 155 were hospitalized, 21 of them on ventilators.

At least 165 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in the Trauma Service Area that includes McLennan County, accounting for about 36% of all hospitalizations and occupying about 26% of available beds, which is well above the 15% ceiling that triggers capacity reductions under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 28 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Monday showed 208 active cases including 185 involving students, 12 involving staff, five involving faculty and six involving contractors. One hundred thirty positive tests have been administered in the past seven days. A total of 2,227 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1. Spring classes begin Tuesday. Students, faculty and staff will be required to test negative for the virus before returning to campus for the spring semester and must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing during the spring term.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday still showed 21 active cases, 15 involving students. In the past three weeks, 273 cases have been confirmed, 213 of which involve students. The school’s spring semester started on Monday. The college says it will continue to offer classes in blended-hybrid and online formats.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed cumulative totals of 212 students, 238 employees, and 10 classified as “other” have been diagnosed with the virus since Sept. 8. The dashboard showed two active cases Monday at Brook Avenue Elementary; one active case at Crestview Elementary; one at J.H. Hines Elementary; one at Kendrick Elementary; four at Cesar Chavez Middle School; one at the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy; one at Indian Spring Middle School; one at Tennyson Middle School; one at University High School; six at Waco High School; two at the Wiley Opportunity Center; and four involving employees, both at non-campus facilities.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed two cases involving employees at Castleman Creek Elementary; two involving employees at Hewitt Elementary; two involving students and three involving employees at South Bosque Elementary; five involving students at Woodway Elementary; 11 involving students at River Valley Intermediate; three involving students and one involving an employee at Woodgate Intermediate; one involving a student and one involving an employee at Midway Middle School; 12 involving students and one involving an employee at Midway High School, and one involving an employee at a non-campus facility.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed two cases involving students at Lorena Primary; three cases at Lorena Elementary, two involving students; two cases at Lorena Middle School, both involving students; one case involving an employee at Lorena High School, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at McGregor Primary School; six at McGregor Elementary; three at Isbill Junior High, and two at McGregor High School.

MCLENNAN COUNTY VACCINE INFORMATION

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 4,193 confirmed and 121 probable cases Monday, according to state data.

Of the total, 3,459 patients have recovered and 42 have died, according to state data, which includes the inmates of state prison units in the county.

The county was reporting 22 deaths last week.

In state Trauma Service Area L, which includes Coryell County, at least 228 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 26% all hospitalizations and filling almost 20% of available beds.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has advised the county that the TSA’s hospitalization rate is sufficiently high to trigger capacity reductions, bar closings and suspension of elective surgery under orders Gov. Greg Abbott issued on Sept. 17 and Oct. 7.

Coryell Health continues to offer elective surgeries despite the restrictions because the hospital has “available beds and adequate supplies,” which allows for an exemption under the governor’s orders.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 17 cases involving students and four involving employees at Cove High School; one involving an employee at Crossroads High; seven involving students and four involving employees at Cove Junior High; two involving students and two involving employees at S. C. Lee Junior High; three involving students and three involving employees at Clements Parsons Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Fairview Jewell Elementary; one involving a student and one involving a student at Hettie Halstead Elementary; one involving a student and one involving an employee at House Creek Elementary; two involving students and one involving an empoyee at Martin Walker Elementary; two involving students and one involving an employee at Williams/Ledger Elementary; two involving students and two involving employees at Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, and two involving employees at non-campus facilities.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 10 cases Gatesville High School, eight involving students; two at Gatesville Junior High, both involving students; five cases at Gatesville Intermediate, four involving students; eight at Gatesville Elementary, four involving students; two cases at Gatesville Primary, both involving students; one involving an administration employee; one involving a transportation employee, and one involving a maintenance employee.

The Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville remained on lockdown with 98 active cases involving inmates, 14 involving employees, 496 inmates on restriction and 98 inmates in medical isolation.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was still reporting three cases involving inmates and 21 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 178 inmates were on medical restriction and three were isolated; 22 cases involving inmates and 16 involving employees at the Hilltop Unit in Gatesville where 285 inmates were restricted and 22 were isolated; 220 cases involving inmates and 69 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,336 inmates were medically restricted and 223 were medically isolated; 49 cases involving inmates and 20 involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville where 67 inmates were isolated and 49 were isolated, and two cases involving inmates and 16 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville where 84 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,245 confirmed and 63 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 1,143 patients have recovered and 22 have died, according to state data.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was still reporting 20 cases involving inmates and 18 cases involving employees at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 781 inmates were restricted and 20 were isolated, and eight cases involving employees at the Marlin Transfer Unit where 33 inmates were restricted.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 11.171 confirmed and 249 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 1,232 patients have recovered.

State data showed two additional deaths, raising the virus’ toll in the county to 34.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County Monday had 3,005 confirmed and 1,793 probable cases, according to state data.

Of the total, 3,810 patients have recovered.

Local data showed 71 deaths.

State data showed 70 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 803 confirmed and 182 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 764 patients have recovered and 20 residents have died.

Freestone County had 672 confirmed and 316 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. Of the total, 895 patients have recovered and a 29th resident has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was still reporting one case involving an inmate and five involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where 74 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

Hamilton County had 507 confirmed cases and 39 probable cases Monday, according to state data. At least 454 patients have recovered and a 21st resident of the county has died.

Hill County had 1,977 confirmed and 421 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 2,148 patients have recovered and four more residents have died, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 47. The Hill College dashboard showed three active cases involving students and one involving an employee on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Monday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Intermediate and one involving an employee at Hillsboro High School.

Lampasas County had 813 confirmed and 101 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 716 patients have recovered and 17 residents have died.

Leon County had 649 confirmed and 226 probable cases of the virus Monday, according to state data. At least 735 patients have recovered and 28 residents have died.

Milam County, whose data hasn’t been updated since Jan. 7, was still reporting 936 confirmed and 641 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,424 patients have recovered and 18 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 319 confirmed cases, an increase of 37 since Friday, and 25 probable cases of the virus Monday according to state data, which showed 252 patients have recovered and a 15th resident has died.

Robertson County had 806 confirmed and 263 probable cases of the virus Monday according to state data, which showed 884 patients have recovered and 24 have died. Local data showed 10 deaths.

San Saba County had 374 confirmed and 111 probable cases Monday, according to state data, which showed at least 403 patients have recovered and 15 have died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was still reporting five cases involving inmates and two involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 47 inmates were restricted and seven were medically isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

