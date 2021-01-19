Vaccine appointment system frustrates some in one Central Texas county, vaccine shipment delayed in another

(KWTX) – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s online COVID-19 vaccination appointment system left some residents frustrated Monday while Bell County Public Health District officials were forced to reschedule hundreds of vaccination appointments because of a shipment delay.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District opened registration windows on Sunday and Monday for appointments for free vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Waco Convention Center for residents eligible under Phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

The health district administered its first 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine last week and received another 1,500 doses this week.

Shawna Sibley of Waco attempted to make an appointment Monday for her 69-year-old husband who’s eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan.

“He has to work closely with other people and even with masks, they can’t social distance,” she said.

But she promptly hit a wall when the system went online at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“I started at 10:30 and at 10:31, I had a few (appointment) times pop up,” Sibley said.

“I pushed the time and it said it’s not available anymore.”

“When I listen to the press conference with the mayor and physicians, they make it sound so easy and it’s not,” Sibley said.

Several other residents who contacted KWTX had similar complaints.

“Unfortunately, when you get a shipment like 1,500, there are going to be more people disappointed than there are happy,” health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.

“If you are trying to hit the button and trying to confirm, that spot may have already been taken,” Craine said.

“With the phone system, we had 8,000 people call for 252 spots.”

Craine’s best advice for getting a spot is to start right away when registration opens, keep refreshing the page, and to be persistent.

Meanwhile, the Bell County health district, which administered just more than 3,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment last week at the Killeen Community Center at 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd. and at a second site at 220 West Avenue D in Temple, did not receive asecond shipment of 3,900 doses on Monday as scheduled.

“We have been closely monitoring shipping and tracking details since Sunday,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Monday.

The vaccine is expected to arrive Tuesday, but because the Pfizer vaccine is frozen and requires time to thaw, that will preclude appointments not only on Monday, but also on Tuesday, she said.

Because of the rescheduling of Monday and Tuesday appointments, some residents will have to wait until next week to be vaccinated, she said.

Original Appointment Date/ Original Appointment Time/ Now Scheduled For:

Monday, January 18, 2021/ 9:00 to 10:45 a.m./Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021/ 9:00 to 10:45 a.m./Thursday, January 21, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 11:00 to 12:45 p.m./Friday, January 22, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 1:00 to 2:45 p.m./Saturday, January 23, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 3:00 to 4:45 p.m./Sunday, January 24, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 5:00 to 6:45 p.m./Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 7:00 to 8:45 p.m./Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Those covered by Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination distribution plan include frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees of long-term care facilities and those covered by Phase 1B of the plan include residents 65 and older and residents 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.