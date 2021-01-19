Advertisement

Waco police investigating armed robbery at dealership

Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Richard Karr Motors on Loop 340 Tuesday morning.

Officer Garen Bynum said police received a call for a robbery in progress around 6:45 this morning. Police were nearby and arrived quickly, but the suspects had already fled the scene. According to Officer Bynum, three armed men robbed customers inside the business, as well as the dealership. At this time, police are still working to learn what was taken.

Police said the three men fled the scene in a white pick-up truck without a tailgate. Police located a vehicle matching the description on Lisbon Drive. The truck was crashed and abandoned.

At this time, police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waco Police Department or Crimestoppers at (254) 753-HELP (4357)

