Beloved owner of popular Italian restaurant in Waco passes away

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco died on January 16, 2021.

“Mama Baris” as she was known to many, owned and operated Baris Restaurants since the 1980′s and opened the well know Baris Pizza Pasta on N Valley Mills Dr. in the late 1990′s.

The restaurant released the following statement on their facebook page:

It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Mary Imeri, on January 16, 2021 in Waco Texas. Mary was... Posted by Baris Restaurant on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

According the post, a celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, January 25th at Baris Restaurant at 904 North Valley Mills.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.