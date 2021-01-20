Beloved owner of popular Italian restaurant in Waco passes away
Mary Imeri, founder and owner of Baris Restaurant died on January 16, 2021 in Waco Texas.
Jan. 19, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco died on January 16, 2021.
“Mama Baris” as she was known to many, owned and operated Baris Restaurants since the 1980′s and opened the well know Baris Pizza Pasta on N Valley Mills Dr. in the late 1990′s.
The restaurant released the following statement on their facebook page:
According the post, a celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, January 25th at Baris Restaurant at 904 North Valley Mills.
