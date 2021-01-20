Central Texas man who admitted killing elderly parents indicted for capital murder

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - James Keith Williams, 50, whose parents were found shot to death on Sept. 15, 2020 in their rural Bell County home, was indicted Wednesday for capital murder of multiple persons.

Williams admitted to the deadly shooting, which evidently occurred more than three weeks before the bodies were discovered, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Williams, the affidavit says, “waived his constitutional and statutory rights and told investigators he used a firearm to shoot Floyd and Priscilla Williams.”

Williams remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s held in lieu of bonds totaling more than $2 million charged with capital murder.

He’s also named in four misdemeanor complaints, according to online records.

A deputy found the bodies after responding at around 3 p.m. Sept. 15 to a request for a welfare check at the home in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road.

The deputy looked through a window and saw the body of one of the victims and then force his way inside where he discovered the second.

Floyd Williams, 80, was shot in the head and torso and his 78-year-old wife was shot in the head, the affidavit says.

Deputies found a daily medication log the victims used, which showed the last entry was made on Aug. 21.

A vehicle belonging to the couple was missing from the home, and investigators later found it in Temple where “it was being operated by the suspect,” the affidavit said.

