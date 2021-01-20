Advertisement

Forecasters: Rain, snow on tap for drought-weary Southwest

Forecasters say the drought-stricken Southwest can expect some relief from off-and-on wet weather the rest of this week and into next. (File)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(AP) - Forecasters say the drought-stricken Southwest can expect some relief from off-and-on wet weather the rest of this week and into next, with rain expected in lower elevations and snow in higher terrain.

The AccuWeather forecasting service said the next round of rain moving through the Southwest through Thursday is likely to be heavier than the quarter of an inch that many areas got Tuesday.

National Weather Service forecasters in Flagstaff in northern Arizona said stronger and colder storms will produce widespread rain and snow this weekend and early next week.

Forecasters said increased precipitation is on tap Thursday and again this weekend and early next week.

