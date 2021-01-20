Advertisement

Loud explosion rocks central Madrid; rescue teams to site

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and...
Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid. Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s emergency services say rescue teams, firefighters and police are working in a central area of the Spanish capital following an explosion that witnesses described as “extremely loud.”

Videos and images shared on social media showed a tower of smoke coming out from a building and rubble scattered in a central street of Madrid. Spanish public broadcaster TVE said the explosion took place in a building near a nursing home.

Leire Reparaz, who lives near the Puerto de Toledo, a local landmark, told The Associated Press that she heard a loud explosion.

“We didn’t know where the sound came from. We all thought it was from the school. We went up the stairs to the top of our building and we could see the structure of the building and lots of grey smoke,” the 24-year-old Madrid resident said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Waco Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Richard Karr Motors on Loop 340...
Armed and masked men rob local car dealership, customers, then escape in pickup later found abandoned
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
The FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right)...
Two more Texas men charged in connection with US Capitol riot
Authorities are investigating after an early-morning fire left a 70-year-old Texas man dead....
Early-morning fire leaves Texas man, 70, dead
Delivery delays forced health officials in one local county to shuffle vaccination schedules...
Vaccination schedules shuffled as COVID-19 claims 32 more lives in Central Texas

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’
On Saturday, Michael Krystek and Sara Estela exchanged their wedding vows next to Sara’s...
Woman gets married at hospital so dying father could attend
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve...
Facing crush of crises, Biden will take helm as president
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor;’ leaves note for Biden