More than $3,000 raised to help local family that lost everything in early-morning fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A hastily organized community effort has already raised more than $3,000 to help the 10 members of an extended Waco family, almost all of them battling COVID-19, who escaped with their lives but little else from their burning house early Friday morning thanks to the one adult resident who didn’t have the virus and could smell the smoke.

University High School graduates and staff members launched the online fundraising effort to help the residents, who lost virtually everything in the fire, which broke out at around 2 a.m. Friday in the home in the 2200 block of Joey Dr. in Waco shared by Francisca Torres, her husband Adrian Ramirez and their 15-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter; Delmi Rivera, his wife and their grown daughters Bianca Rivera and Edelmara Rivera; Edelmara’s 14-month-old son, and her boyfriend.

Two of the adults were working with the fire broke out and the rest were asleep.

Bianca Rivera, 20, the only adult in the household who didn’t have the virus, was awakened by the smell of smoke, rushed to get the children out of the house, and then alerted the adults.

“Bianca Rivera, the savior,” Delmi Rivera said Tuesday.

Bianca is a recent University High School graduate and the 15-year-old boy displaced by the fire is a freshman at the high school, so when UHS Parent Community Involvement Specialist Mary Olivarez learned of the family’s plight, she turned to Waco Realtor Roman Novian, a University graduate, to help.

Novian, who had never met the family, took the story to social media.

“I’ve got donations coming in from strangers, people I don’t even know,” Novian said Tuesday.

“Collectively we’ve raised a little over $3,200 so far.”

While the family members made it out safely, everything they owned burned in the fire including equipment from their lawn care business.

“We worked so hard to have this, but I know that there’s a light in there that is going to be better than what was supposed to be,” Delmi said.

“We’re so grateful for everyone that is doing everything for us. I don’t know how to thank everyone. It’s a lot,” Delmi said.

Donations may be made through Novian on his Facebook page or by contacting University High School.

