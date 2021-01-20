No pardon for Texas attorney general in last-minute list

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal investigation against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains in play after his name was absent from a last-minute list of pardons in the waning hours of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The investigation centers on allegations that Paxton committed bribery, abuse of office.

Paxton’s top deputies reported him to the FBI in September, accusing him of using his position to help an Austin real estate developer.

He has not been charged in federal court so any pardon would have been preemptive.

Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing.

