Not Much Sunshine Through Next Week With Occasional Showers

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Although cold fronts typically help to dry the atmosphere out, the cold front that swung through Tuesday didn’t do a good job of that since we’re expecting rain chances to hang around in the forecast pretty much each and every day through early next week! A few different storm systems will be providing the rain potential to Central Texas but it won’t be raining all day long any day and dry time is certainly expected. Wednesday’s best potential for rain comes west of I-35, mainly during the morning hours, but it’s still a good idea to keep the umbrella handy since anyone could see a few showers from time to time. Morning temperatures range from the mid 40s to the low 50s but thanks to the occasional rain and the clouds, afternoon highs will only reach the low-to-mid 50s. We’re expecting a mostly dry afternoon but rain chances won’t completely exit the forecast. Another chance of rain arrives overnight tonight, mainly after midnight, with some of that rain stretching into the early morning hours Thursday. Overnight temperatures should drop into the upper 40s but will likely warm into the mid 50s by daybreak.

Another round of rain is expected starting Thursday afternoon and widely scattered to numerous showers should last through Thursday night until a cold front swings through Friday morning. Although we’re expecting some locally heavy rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, severe storms are highly unlikely with Thursday’s rain or Friday’s front. Friday’s front clears the area by lunch time and we may even see the return of some peeks of sunshine (albeit briefly) with highs reaching the mid 60s. Clouds return Friday night and will be around for most of the day Saturday. Saturday is expected to be relatively rain-free but we’re going to keep a 20% chance of rain in the forecast just in case some light isolated showers try to form. By and large, the best potential for rain this weekend comes Sunday into Monday as our next cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form in advance of and along the front with highs in the low 70s Sunday. Once rain exits the area early Monday, we’re expecting dry weather for much of next week with slightly warmer than normal temperatures.

