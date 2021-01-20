Advertisement

Officer who diverted rioters escorts Harris at inauguration

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When Vice President Kamala Harris stepped up to take the oath of office and, she was escorted by Eugene Goodman.

He’s the Capitol Police officer who became the face of the resistance to rioters who stormed the Capitol two weeks ago.

He’s taken on a new role -- acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms.

Washington is on heightened security in the wake of the deadly riot Jan. 6 that temporarily disrupted the electoral certification.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
The Waco Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Richard Karr Motors on Loop 340...
Armed and masked men rob local car dealership, customers, then escape in pickup later found abandoned
The FBI affidavit included this screenshot of an alleged Facebook post by Ryan Nichols (right)...
Two more Texas men charged in connection with US Capitol riot
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
Authorities are investigating after an early-morning fire left a 70-year-old Texas man dead....
Early-morning fire leaves Texas man, 70, dead

Latest News

Officers made an arrest following a brief pursuit after a Waco woman who was being attacked by...
Police make arrest after local woman assaulted by ex; victim called 911 during the attack
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
Several people are injured and at least three are dead after a gas explosion in Madrid....
Aerials show damage left from gas explosion in Madrid
President-elect Joe Biden greets Lady Gaga during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the...
With passion and fashion, Lady Gaga delivers powerful anthem
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics