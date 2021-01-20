Advertisement

Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35

The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.(KXII)
By KXII
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Tex. (KXII) - A pilot had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 35 in Gainesville just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The single-engine plane flown by a Tucson, Ariz., man was headed east when the plane’s engine failed.

The passenger, who had previous piloting experience, took over and flew the plane under the U.S. Highway 82 bridge and landed in the southbound lanes of I-35.

After the landing, a southbound 18-wheeler clipped the left wing of the plane.

No one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

State troopers and Gainesville police needed to block off the interstate.

While troopers were still at that scene, a pickup crashed into two law enforcement SUVs that were blocking traffic on I-35 at around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Cooke County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

No one was injured in that collision.

