Police make arrest after local woman assaulted by ex; victim called 911 during the attack

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers made an arrest following a brief pursuit after a Waco woman who was being attacked by her ex called 911 while the assault was in progress, police said Wednesday.

Officers who responded to a report of the attack shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Abbey Glenn Apartments at 700 South 4th St. determined a man entered his ex’s apartment and attacked her.

“As scary and violent as this was, the female was brave enough to call 911 and request officers as the assault was taking place,” Waco officer Garen Bynum said in a Facebook post.

“The dispatchers on the other end of the phone were able to communicate to responding officers that the female caller was actively being assaulted during the call.”

At some point two male friends of the victim intervened, Bynum said, and the attacker fled.

Other officers spotted the man’s vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The man attempted to elude officers, but was taken into custody after a brief chase, Bynum said.

Dane Anderson was in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, criminal trespass and fleeing from a police officer, according to online records.

His bonds totaled $14,000.

