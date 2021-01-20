Political science professor says this inauguration very different than past days

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - John Koehler, a political science professor at Texas A&M Central Texas, says inaugurations are a chance for presidents to talk about their new agendas and celebrate their victories and while that will still happen Wednesday, security concerns and the pandemic mean the event won’t have all the typical pomp and circumstance.

Koehler said it is unfortunate people won’t be able to experience the inauguration as in years past.

President Biden’s inaugural address, he said, will be directed not only at those who voted for him, but also those who didn’t as well as businesses and even people and governments abroad.

Koehler says he thinks Biden will try to unify the country with his message, but he said in recent years, it’s become easier for people to interpret one message many ways.

“Before a president could give a speech, a nonspecific kind of speech, talking about American values, and everybody kind of understood what they meant,” Koehler said.

“But nowadays, even when you’re talking about American values like freedom or liberty or democracy, they have different interpretations to people within this country.”

Koehler said because of the pandemic, this was already expected to be a smaller inauguration event.

But after the riot at the Capitol two weeks ago, the new administration made even more changes.

“It is definitely unprecedented, and it will be interesting to see how it affects all future events, including maybe even states of the union and maybe even addresses to Congress,” Koehler said.

He adds that unity was a core value throughout Biden’s campaign, and it would likely still be a focus in the speech, especially at the beginning of what Koehler expects to be a difficult presidency.

