Retired Central Texas soldier played a role in an inauguration 60 years ago

Retired U.S. Army Col. John Evans was tapped to carry Vice President Lyndon Johnson’s flag as...
Retired U.S. Army Col. John Evans was tapped to carry Vice President Lyndon Johnson’s flag as part of the color guard in President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural parade in 1961.(Courtesy photo)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Retired U.S. Army Col. John Evans was impressed by Wednesday’s inaugural ceremony and watching it took him back 60 years to when he participated in the same event.

“It was different, obviously,” Evans said.

“Of course 60 years has gone by, but it looked like to me they tried to return to some tradition.

“The only really sad thing about it was there was no crowd.”

Evans was 19 in 1960 and in the U.S. Navy, assigned to U.S. Ceremonial Guard in Washington, D.C. when he was tapped to carry Vice President Lyndon Johnson’s flag as part of the color guard in President John F. Kennedy’s inaugural parade.

He said Wednesday he really doesn’t remember much about the event because “We were there to do a job and that’s what was on our minds.

“You just didn’t focus on stuff like that.  But there was a big crowd there, Lots of people.”

Evans, who spent four years in the Navy, left the service, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army, watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden at his Killeen home with his wife Aileen.

“Another thing that sticks out is the cars … they were very different,” Evans said.

“Like that limousine they call the “Beast”, back then everybody was riding in convertibles.”

The things that sticks out to Evans the most about when he marched in an inaugural parade was the cold, and the fact he lost his hat.

“We got there two hours before it started, and it was cold.  Really cold,” Evans said, remembering he was wearing his regular uniform, but that the gloves he had to wear were lightweight cotton.

“Me and my buddies were just standing there saying let’s get this damn thing going.  It’s cold out here.”

When the marching started the wind picked up, Evans said, and very soon the President’s flag, carried by the man next to him, began hitting him in the face and quickly knocked Evans’ hat off.

“What do you do? You can’t drop the vice president’s flag and run over there and pick up your hat!”

When the parade stepped off, Evans said, the color guard members were holding their flags in their right hands.

“Like I said, it was cold, and pretty soon I figured my hand was going to fall off.

Then the color guard commander ordered a change of hands.

“But I’ll bet if you could find it, my fingerprints would still be on that wooden flagpole,” Evans said.

Evans said he spent 50 years looking for a picture of his color guard.

“I knew somebody had to have a picture of a parade that we were in, I just had to find it.”

He was right.

He doesn’t remember just exactly where he found it but, “I opened up a file one day and said ‘there we are!”

During his time with the unit, he served hundreds of times, mostly for funerals for sailors or Coast Guardsmen who had passed away.

The unit also served many calls to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He also performed as part of the unit’s drill team, he said, once on the White House Lawn for French President Charles De Gaulle.

