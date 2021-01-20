Advertisement

Robinson: City’s new police chief sworn in

Robinson police Chief Richard “Rich” Andreucci was sworn in Tuesday.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – Robinson police Chief Richard “Rich” Andreucci was sworn in Tuesday.

“My family and I are very excited to join the Robinson community and I look forward to the opportunity to start meeting everyone,” he said.

Andreucci, formerly a lieutenant with the City of Sunset Valley Police Department, started his law enforcement career in 2004 with the Manor Police Department in 2004, serving as a patrol officer, school resource officer, and criminal investigation corporal.

Andreucci joined the Sunset Valley Police Department in 2009 as a criminal investigation sergeant and earned a promotion to lieutenant in 2012.

He also served six months as interim police chief in Sunset Valley.

Andreucci holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Midwestern State University and is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership and Command College.

“We are excited to have someone as enthusiastic as Chief Andreucci join our Police Department,” City Manager Craig Lemin said.

“I believe his experience and dedication to the police profession, as well as his commitment to community policing will benefit the Robinson Police Department and the City of Robinson as a whole.”

