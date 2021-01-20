State lawmakers revive push to abolish Confederate Heroes Day

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - For the last several years, state lawmakers have tried to remove Confederate Heroes Day from the list of state holidays.

The day meant to celebrate Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and other Confederate figures first became a state holiday in 1973.

This legislative session, state Reps. Jarvis Johnson and Shawn Thierry, both Democrats from the Houston area, have filed bills seeking to abolish the day.

At a news conference in Austin on Tuesday, Johnson said that Lee and Davis should be recognized as slave owners, not as heroes who deserve to be celebrated.

Johnson told KWTX that he believes his bill will go further this session because Americans have thought more about race following the death of George Floyd last year.

He also said that it was “truly insulting” to Democrats and Republicans alike that some rioters displayed Confederate flags at the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago.

“Yeah, I want to cancel the culture,” Johnson said.

“It’s this culture that keeps emboldening people,” he added.

Johnson said the effort to abolish Confederate Heroes Day this year has bipartisan support in the Texas House.

However, he said the bill could stall in the Senate because Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has publicly opposed these efforts in the past.

Tammy Valdez, a realtor in Belton, said she does not think there is much appetite in Texas — or in Belton where there is a Confederate monument at the Bell County Courthouse — to abolish the day.

“There’s a lot of people that stand behind the history, and I don’t think that it’ll pass,” Valdez said.

She said that she does not support abolishing the holiday because she does not want to “erase history.”

But Johnson said this is not a matter of erasing or rewriting history; it is a matter of celebrating history.

“We’re the only country in the world that will celebrate something or individuals that choose to tear people apart, that then tears states apart, that then tears the country apart,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.