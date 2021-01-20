Advertisement

Wall Street’s momentum swings back as stocks, yields tick up

Stocks climbed Tuesday. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks climbed Tuesday, recovering some of last week’s losses to pull closer to their record highs.

The S&P 500 was 0.9% higher in afternoon trading and got back within 1% of its record set earlier this month.

Markets are rising on enthusiasm about a coming economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccines roll out and amid expectations that Washington will soon try to deliver another round of economic stimulus.

President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen, called on Congress to do more for the economy in testimony before the Senate.

