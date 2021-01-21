Alert issued for missing Texas woman who may be in danger

(KWTX) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a CLEAR Alert Thursday for Abilene Mojica, 38, who was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Mesa Avenue in Big Spring.

Authorities are looking for Angel Enrique Hinojosa, 23, in connection with her disappearance, the alert said.

Mojica is 5-foot-4, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a white sweat shirt.

Hinojosa, who’s believed to be driving a black Cadillac, whose Texas license includes the letters KNB, is 5-foot-7, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Big Spring Police Department at (432) 264-2559.

The CLEAR or Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2019.

