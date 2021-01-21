Better Rain Chance Return Thursday

It’s been a cloudy, cool, and damp Wednesday across Central Texas. A few spotty light showers will continue during the evening and overnight hours, and we could see some patchy fog develop by Thursday morning.

Another round of rain is expected starting Thursday afternoon and widely scattered to numerous showers should last through Thursday night until a cold front swings through Friday morning. Although we’re expecting some locally heavy rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder, severe storms are highly unlikely with Thursday’s rain or Friday’s front. Friday’s front clears the area by lunch time and we may even see the return of some peeks of sunshine (albeit briefly) with highs reaching the mid 60s. Clouds return Friday night and will be around for most of the day Saturday. Saturday is expected to be relatively rain-free but we’re going to keep a 20% chance of rain in the forecast just in case some light isolated showers try to form. By and large, the best potential for rain this weekend comes Sunday into Monday as our next cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form in advance of and along the front with highs in the low 70s Sunday. Once rain exits the area early Monday, we’re expecting dry weather for much of next week with slightly warmer than normal temperatures.

