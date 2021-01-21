Advertisement

Central Texas man arrested after SWAT standoff indicted for online solicitation

Justin Roper, 30, remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000.
Justin Roper, 30, remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who held Woodway officers who were attempting to arrest him at bay in October was indicted Thursday for online solicitation of a minor.

Justin Roper, 30, remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000.

He’s also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to online jail records.

Woodway officers went to a home on Oct. 7 in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead to arrest Roper, who was snared in an online sting in which an officer played the role of a 16-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, he ran into the home of a friend’s uncle to hide, police said at the time.

Roper was found hiding in insulation in the attic of the home, police said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
Officers made an arrest following a brief pursuit after a Waco woman who was being attacked by...
Police make arrest after local woman assaulted by ex; victim called 911 during the attack
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
A federal investigation against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains in play. (File)
No pardon for Texas attorney general in last-minute list

Latest News

The officer clung to the side of the car so he wouldn’t be run over, and was ultimately able to...
Man arrested after local officer dragged by car indicted
Deoryen Thornton opened Clasé Vintage & Goods on Jan. 11, 2020 with no idea a historic pandemic...
Local businessman’s dream survives historic pandemic
Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, of Temple, was in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Police make arrest in Dec. 26 shooting that left local man dead
Investigators obtained video that showed Grider attempting to push open the doors to the U.S....
Arrest warrant issued for area business owner who entered US Capitol on Jan. 6