Central Texas man arrested after SWAT standoff indicted for online solicitation

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man who held Woodway officers who were attempting to arrest him at bay in October was indicted Thursday for online solicitation of a minor.

Justin Roper, 30, remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000.

He’s also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to online jail records.

Woodway officers went to a home on Oct. 7 in the 500 block of Wilson Road in Bellmead to arrest Roper, who was snared in an online sting in which an officer played the role of a 16-year-old girl.

When officers arrived, he ran into the home of a friend’s uncle to hide, police said at the time.

Roper was found hiding in insulation in the attic of the home, police said.

