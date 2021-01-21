Advertisement

Deputies: Coyote pulled from SC elementary school restroom

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary...
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office traffic deputies and staff members of Cane Bay Elementary School worked together to catch a coyote that wandered into the school.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Berkeley County school traffic deputies and staffers worked together to expel a coyote that wandered into an elementary school building Wednesday, WCSC reported.

A post from the sheriff’s office Community Action Team joked the coyote is the newest mascot for Cane Bay Elementary School.

The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into...
The coyote, nicknamed 'Wiley,' was discovered in a school restroom and apparently wandered into the building during drop-off, deputies said.(Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office/WCSC)

The animal apparently sneaked into the school during drop off, deputies say.

Deputies and school staff members worked together to rescue “Wiley” from a school restroom without any injuries, the post states.

Copyright 2021 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
Officers made an arrest following a brief pursuit after a Waco woman who was being attacked by...
Police make arrest after local woman assaulted by ex; victim called 911 during the attack
A federal investigation against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains in play. (File)
No pardon for Texas attorney general in last-minute list

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden revokes Trump report promoting ‘patriotic education’
Biden Firsts: Executive Orders, Press Briefing
Biden pauses deportations for 100 days and suspends “remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers
A helicopter belonging to the Manatee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Department caught the moment...
Suspect hits deputy with car in Fla.
The crash resulted in a major backup on the northbound highway.
Early-morning 18-wheeler crash on I-35 sends critically injured driver to area hospital