Advertisement

Early-morning 18-wheeler crash on I-35 sends critically injured driver to area hospital

The crash resulted in a major backup on the northbound highway.
The crash resulted in a major backup on the northbound highway.(TxDOT traffic camera photo)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) – An 18-wheeler crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 35 northeast of Hillsboro sent the rig’s driver to an area hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the northbound highway near FM 934.

The 18-wheeler slammed into a crash cushion and overturned, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

“Fatigued driving is believed to be a factor in this crash,” he said.

Authorities diverted traffic at FM 2959 to the U.S. Highway 77 bypass.

Traffic delays were expected for as long as five hours, Howard said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday night on Interstate 35.
Pilot makes emergency landing on Interstate 35
Officer Reynaldo Contreras trained his Taser on Patrick Warren, Sr., the red laser dot from the...
‘I had no choice, man, damn it,’ local officer says after shooting unarmed man with mental health issues
Mary Imeri, the beloved founder and owner of Baris Restaurant in Waco.
Beloved owner of popular local Italian restaurant passes away
Officers made an arrest following a brief pursuit after a Waco woman who was being attacked by...
Police make arrest after local woman assaulted by ex; victim called 911 during the attack
A federal investigation against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton remains in play. (File)
No pardon for Texas attorney general in last-minute list

Latest News

Biden Firsts: Executive Orders, Press Briefing
Biden pauses deportations for 100 days and suspends “remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers
The city of Waco made changes to vaccine sign-up process.
Poor vaccine access and health disparities focus for local group
Between security concerns and the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden's inauguration was a...
Politics professor looks at inauguration differences
College Station police block off part of the Highway 6 feeder road near University Drive.
One suspect shot in officer-involved shooting at College Station business