Early-morning 18-wheeler crash on I-35 sends critically injured driver to area hospital

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) – An 18-wheeler crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 35 northeast of Hillsboro sent the rig’s driver to an area hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the northbound highway near FM 934.

The 18-wheeler slammed into a crash cushion and overturned, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

“Fatigued driving is believed to be a factor in this crash,” he said.

Authorities diverted traffic at FM 2959 to the U.S. Highway 77 bypass.

Traffic delays were expected for as long as five hours, Howard said.

